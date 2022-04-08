 Skip to main content
Nicer weather this weekend!

Weekend Forecast (4/8/22)

Finally! Sunshine is back in the forecast! We're looking at a fair amount of sunshine throughout the weekend, especially on Saturday with mainly sunny skies expected. More clouds arrive on Sunday ahead of a system which will bring rain showers late in the evening and through Sunday night. High temperatures will top out in the 50s on Saturday and could make a run for 60 on Sunday.

