NIACC to host the 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer's

MASON CITY, Iowa – The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place September 10 at North Iowa Area Community College.
The Alzheimer’s Association says there is no fee to register for the Walk, however, all participants are encouraged to raise critical funds to provide 24/7 care and support and advance research toward methods of prevention, treatment and, ultimately, a cure.
“We’re closer than ever to stopping Alzheimer’s,” said Walk Manager, Abby Miesner. “We hope that everyone in our community can join us by starting a team to help the Alzheimer’s Association raise awareness and funds for families facing the disease today, take more steps toward treatments and finally ending this disease.”
On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with Promise Garden flowers which signify our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers – purple, yellow, blue, and orange – represent the different reasons why people walk to end this disease.
The Alzheimer’s Association says it Iowa alone, there are more than 66,000 people living with the disease and 98,000 caregivers.
To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/walk.