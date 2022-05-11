NIACC softball player makes NJCAA regional 1st team

MASON CITY, Iowa – A sophomore at North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) has been named to the all-National Junior College Athletic Association Region XI first team as catcher.
Hailey Worman, a graduate of Newman Catholic School, hit .471 with 10 doubles, eight home runs, two triples and 38 RBIs this past season. NIACC says the 471 batting average is the fourth best single-season average in school history. Worman currently ranks 7th at NIACC for career batting average, 3rd for career homeruns, 6th for career RBIs, and tied for 14th for career hits.
Also for the Trojans, freshman Sydney Toman from Verona, Wisconsin, was an honorable mention all-region selection as an outfielder and Brianna McPoland from Waterloo was an honorable mention pick as a utility player. Toman hit .289 with five home runs, 27 RBIs and nine stolen bases. McPoland hit .292 with six doubles, 11 RBIs and nine stolen bases.
NIACC says this is the fourth straight season its softball team has had at least one first-team all-region selection.