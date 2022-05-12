NIACC Pappajohn Center announces new Director of Innovation

MASON CITY, Iowa – Dr. Tom Moore has been hired as Director of Innovation and Acceleration at the NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center.
The Center says Dr. Moore will be responsible for providing business consulting to start-up companies and existing small businesses in all phases of business who are in need of funding, management, and operational expertise to improve their chances of success, as well as delivering and leading programs to improve the region's culture of entrepreneurship and innovation, and supporting the entrepreneurial ecosystem through partnerships and collaboration.
Dr. Moore comes to NIACC with thirty-plus years of business and industry experience, including owning several successful consulting firms. He has owned and been the principal consultant for two consulting firms focused on helping clients in both private and public sectors find the synergies between outstanding leadership and enterprise excellence since 2009.
Dr. Moore has a Ph.D. in Human Organizational Systems, MA in Organizational Management and Development, and BS in Education, Training, and Development. He is a Lean Enterprise Sensei and a Six Sigma Master Black Belt.