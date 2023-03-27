NIACC makes list of military friendly schools

MASON CITY, Iowa – North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) has been named a Military Friendly School.
The honor is determined by combining a school’s survey scores with the assessment of its ability to meet thresholds for Student Retention, Graduation, Job Placement, Loan Repayment, Persistence (Degree Advancement or Transfer) and Loan Default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans. More than 1,800 schools participated in the 2023-2024 survey with 665 earning special awards for going above the standard.
“We are very excited to again receive this recognition,” says Michelle Petznick, VA Certifying Official and Registrar at NIACC. “NIACC is able to provide veterans, spouses, and dependents with a variety of support and resources as they pursue their academic goals. By offering these services, NIACC prepares the student with a personalized transition plan into the academic environment and civilian life.”
The 2023-2024 Military Friendly® Schools list will be published in the May and October issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.