NIACC in running for $1 million national prize

MASON CITY, Iowa – North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) has been selected as a semifinalist for a $1 million prize.
The 2023 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence is awarded every two years and honors colleges with outstanding performance in five critical areas: teaching and learning, certificate and degree completion, transfer and bachelor’s attainment, workforce success, and equitable outcomes for students of color and students from low-income backgrounds. NIACC is one of only twenty-five colleges in the country that is eligible for the $1 Million in prize funds that will be awarded next year.
“We are extremely honored to be recognized by the prestigious Aspen Institute College Excellence Program. It is our continued commitment to student success that produces student outcomes worthy of being recognized as one of the top 25 Community Colleges in the nation,” says NIACC President Dr. Steven Schulz. “I am extremely proud of the faculty, staff, and administration at NIACC for their ongoing commitment to quality and student success.”
The 25 semifinalists will now be whittled down to 10 finalists and they will be announced in early June.
“We are thrilled to see America's community colleges making meaningful and measurable progress, educating people from all backgrounds and preparing them for good jobs,” says Josh Wyner, executive director of the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program. “These twenty-five colleges represent our dreams for a better country and a reinvigorated democracy.”