NIACC hosts high school basketball all-star games on Sunday.

MASON CITY, Iowa – Girls and boys high school basketball all-star games will take place Sunday at North Iowa Area community College (NIACC).
The girls game will begin at 1 pm and be followed by the boys game, with a three-point shooting contest in between.
The rosters for both games are:
GIRLS GAME
Blue team: Lauren Meader (Hampton-Dumont), Shae Dillavou (Forest City), Liz Richardson (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura), Emma Weiner (Newman Catholic), Emma Davidson (Northwood-Kensett), Chloe Rooney (Rockford), Emily Theiss (Clear Lake), Haley Freesemann (North Butler), Jada Williams (Mason City). Coach - Bob Fisher (KGLO).
Gold team: Jaden Ainley (Clear Lake), Chloe Frank (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura), Ellyse Ball (Newman Catholic), Carly Hengesteg (Northwood-Kensett), Adri Kruse (St. Ansgar), Emma Muller (Rockford), Regan Helgeson (Forest City), Kaylea Fessler (Central Springs), Madi Elwood (Newman Catholic). Coach - Amy Fleming (KIMT).
BOYS GAME
Blue team: Jose Hernandez (Charles City), Corey Miner (Mason City), Tyler Oberfoell (Osage), Mario Hoefer (Charles City), Drew Kelley (Central Springs), Avery Boos (North Butler), Kolton Lyman (Rockford), Nathan Havel (Osage), Reed Stonebreaker (West Fork), Mike Willis (Mason City), Bryce Larson (Rockford), Angel Jose (Central Springs), Nathan Hawker (North Butler). Coach - Joel McCall (KLMJ).
Gold team: James Jennings (Newman Catholic), Tim Castle (Newman Catholic), Bennett Suntken (Newman Catholic), Sam Wood (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura), Ty Peterson (West Fork), Bennett Berger (Lake Mills), Carson Toebe (Clear Lake), Jason Hanson (Northwood-Kensett), Elijah Brinkley (Newman Catholic), Andrew Snyder (Forest City), Nathan Roberts (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura), Carter Bruckhoff (Forest City), Truman Knudtson (Forest City), Wyatt Helming (Lake Mills). Coach - Tim Fleming (KGLO).
These annual all-star games are a fundraiser for the NIACC men's and women's basketball teams. Admission is $5 for adults and kids under the age of 6 are admitted free.