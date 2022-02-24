NIACC adding women's wrestling program beginning next academic year

MASON CITY, Iowa - The North Iowa Area Community College's wrestling program has had a long and storied history, with the school winning a regional title in 1972, a NJCAA title the following year, and a conference tournament title this year for the first time since the program was restarted in 2008. In addition, several wrestlers have competed in and won national championships.
Basil Minto is no stranger to the sport, as he wrestled for the Trojans and at the University of Northern Iowa. It also runs in his family; his brother Christian won the national title this year. One thing he has noticed is the growth of women's wrestling.
"It's the fastest growing sport in America right now."
Beginning this fall, NIACC will become the fourth Iowa Community College Athletic Conference school to add a women's wrestling program, with Minto being named the inaugural head coach after serving as an assistant coach for the men's team. The announcement has drawn a lot of buzz around campus.
"There's a lot of women that are wanting to wrestle. There are more and more kids clubs that have girls wrestling. It's exploded in the way I thought it never would."
With similar programs across Iowa and the country already winning national titles, and even the University of Iowa launching their own program, Minto believes NIACC's program opens up more opportunities.
"It's something that's going to benefit the sport so much. Women's wrestling is amazing, I think it's going to be a really good thing."
Since 1994, the number of women participating in high school wrestling has grown to over 28,000 as of 2021.