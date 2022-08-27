NH Boutique celebrates one year with block party

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A Med City boutique spent the day giving back to its customers.
On Saturday, NH Boutique held a first anniversary block party. As a way to say thank you to her customers the party featured food, games, and music.
Owner Lindsey Snyder opened the boutique in-person last summer after having it online for a couple of years. She says some challenges it faced were having to switch what it sold during the pandemic. When it first opened the boutique only sold pajamas and snacks. Now it sells all different types of merchandise.
According to Snyder, the boutique has changed throughout the year.
"We've definitely grown. Having this store front has allowed us for people to just walk into the store and so our customer base has definitely expanded since opening the storefront," says Snyder.
Snyder says she's working on some exciting things behind for the boutique but would not disclose what they are.