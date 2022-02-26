 Skip to main content
Next generation weather satellite set to take flight, Tuesday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - The next generation of weather satellite imagery is set to depart for space on Tuesday.

The GOES-T satellite will be the third satellite launched in the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites (GOES) – R Series. The latest satellite will help present Earth in a new high definition look while also providing atmospheric measurements, real-time mapping of lightning, and help monitor space weather.

One major feature of the new GOES-T satellite is its support for tracking and identifying wildfires out west. This will be a key tool that will help local meteorologists track traveling wildfire smoke, a leading cause of reduced air quality in Minnesota and Iowa during the summer. 

The new satellite will replace the previous GOES-17 satellite, otherwise known as GOES West. The new satellite will hold the same responsibilities of GOES-17 by watching over the western contiguous United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico, Central America, and the Pacific Ocean. The new GOES-T will take on the name GOES-18.

The GOES-T satellite will catch a ride on the powerful Atlas V rocket, manufactured by Lockheed Martin, but now operated by United Launch Alliance (ULA), a joint partnership between Lockheed and Boeing.

The launch will have some challenges as cumulus clouds and precipitation chances at the range have reduced launch probabilities to a low 40%. This was reported in the latest launch forecast by the 45th Weather Squadron stationed at Patrick Space Force Base on the Florida Space Coast. 

In the event of a scrubbed launch, a backup date will be set for 24 hours later. Unfortunately, the backup date forecast sits at a lower 30% with similar challenges for range operations. 

The two hour launch window of the Atlas V carrying GOES-T opens at 4:38 PM EST Tuesday, March 1. 

 

