Newman seniors take a walk through their educational journey

MASON CITY, Iowa - This month, high school seniors are reaching an important milestone in their lives: graduating and receiving their diploma.
For Newman Catholic High School students, walking through the hallways is a trip down memory lane. Many of them took their first steps inside these halls in daycare or preschool. Scott Heinselman is one of 35 graduates taking part in the annual tradition of seniors walking through each grade level, shaking hands with students, teachers and family members.
"I'm excited for something new, but I'm definitely going to miss a lot here."
The last couple of y ears were affected by the pandemic. While it threw some for a loop, it didn't stop these students from accomplishing their goals.
"Going from one class, doing it for three months, then stopping and picking back up is pretty difficult."
Sarah Anderegg has been a Newman student since she was just 11 weeks old.
"They tried to stay open as much as possible, and tried to keep kids separated as much as possible to stop the spread of Covid. That taught me that I need to push through this because they're trying to help me push through it."
As they move on to the next phase of their lives, they're recognizing their teachers, faculty and fellow classmates for shaping them into the people they are today.
"I want to thank Newman for always looking out for me and help me through this journey," Heinselman says.
"Thanks to all my classmates, my parents and all my teachers that have helped me get to this point," Anderegg says.
Before they walk the stage and become official 'Knight' alumni, they have some advice they want to pass along to the younger grades.
"Keep working hard, no matter what happens. You know you can do it," Heinselman says.
"When you reach senior year, don't give up," Anderegg ads.
Heinselman will be attending NIACC to focus on the PTA program, while Anderegg will be an Iowa State Cyclone, focusing on agricultural business.