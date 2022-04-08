Newman Catholic Schools kicks off 'Forming Disciples Now and Forever' capital campaign

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's a project aimed to transform the face of Newman Catholic Schools.
The 'Forming Disciples Now and Forever' capital campaign aims to raise $15 million to update facilities like classrooms, constructing a new dual student center and library, a new gym, increasing security, and strengthen the school's endowment for teacher salaries and tuition assistance.
Though Junior Elisabeth Carlsson won't be in school when the planned updates will be completed, her four younger siblings will be able to see the progress from the ground up. Nevertheless, she is excited about the updates.
"I think it'll make Newman a little bit more competitive with schools in the area. It'll make us sort of up to date, up to code."
One addition that Carlsson is looking forward to is air conditioning.
"We have missed school before because of how warm it gets in here. Every room has fans, at least 3-4, and it gets muggy. Finally having AC, updating the lockers, it makes me very excited."
Already, $4.2 million out of the initial $5 million 'Tier 1 Celebration Goal' has been raised. Tier 1 will include increasing endowments, adding security cameras, repairing the school's Chapel sacristy, and adding a much needed air conditioning system, among other essential infrastructure repairs.
For more information about the campaign, call 641-423-6939, or click here.