Newman Catholic capital campaign passes $5 million

MASON CITY, Iowa – Newman Catholic School says a $1.1 million donation has it more than a third of the way to a three-year fundraising goal.
The “Forming Disciples, Now and Forever Capital Campaign” aims to raise a total of $15 million and the school says they’ve already passed their first campaign goal with more than $5.4 million collected.
“Our community is remarkable,” says Fr. Neil Manternach, Pastoral Coordinator for Newman Catholic School. “Since our campaign kickoff event just before Easter, when we announced raising more than $4.2 million, additional donors have responded with amazing generosity. Once again, we find ourselves tremendously grateful for these extraordinary investments in our future.”
After surpassing the $5 million Celebration Goal, Newman leadership says they will continue to secure funds to reach the $7 million Challenge Goal, the $10 million Visionary Goal and the $15 million Transformational Goal, to fully fund all the facility improvements and endowments.
“We are really just beginning to reach out to the entire community,” says Michael Anderegg, the Newman Catholic School Foundation Board President and campaign co-chair. “I’m extremely encouraged by our current level of support and in the coming months, as we continue to invite everyone to join us, I’m confident others will respond with a meaningful commitment to help us in transforming the future for Newman.”
The school says surpassing the $5 million Celebration Goal contributes $1 million to the endowments for teacher salaries and student tuition assistance and provides $4 million for infrastructure improvements throughout the school.
“Newman Knights and the North Iowa Community have always responded when called on,” says Anderegg. “I know these early commitments will challenge others to support our students and teachers. If everyone stands with us in this generational campaign, we will guarantee that Newman continues to thrive for the next 60 years and beyond.”