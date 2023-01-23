New youth athletic center opens

ROCHESTER, Minn.-A new youth athletic center opened today. ONE Athletics offers activities and equipment for kids from ages three to eighteen. There will be classes for agility training. Kids will also be able to work on strength and have fun with this large, indoor jungle gym called "The Playground." Rebekkah Frunzac, one of the owners of ONE Athletics, said it's important to get kids active early in their lives.
“Physical activity is important for people of all ages, but we especially feel that youth athletics is a priority here for us because there aren’t really a lot of good, structured options for kids who don’t participate in organized sports. We think that sports are important to develop strength, balance, coordination, mobility, and teamwork. Kids who participate in physical activities have healthier lifestyles and grow into healthier adults," Frunzac said.
A link to their website can be found here.