New Year's Eve celebration coming to Mayo Civic Center

ROCHESTER, Minn.-A big New Year's Eve celebration is going to happen at the Mayo Civic Center, and it's going to be free. On New Year's Eve, the space will feature a lot of family-friendly activities like indoor roller skating, arcade games, and an interactive ice carving display. You'll also be able to listen to several bands playing music while enjoying refreshments. Joe Ward, president of Experience Rochester and the Mayo Civic Center, said he's looking forward to bringing the community together.
“I think the purpose for this event is finally a way for all of us after the last couple years of being held up in our homes a little bit to get out and celebrate as a community together. New Year’s Eve is such-such a special time to-to spend time with loved ones and friends and make new friends that we’re excited to welcome everybody here to the Mayo Civic Center," Ward said.
If you're looking for some fun, the event starts at 2:00 p.m. on New Year's Eve. It goes until after midnight. There will be a "ball drop" for kids at 5:00 p.m.