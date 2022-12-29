New year, new minimum wage increase in Minnesota, impact on Rochester restaurant

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In Minnesota, minimum wage is going up as the new year begins.
The rate jumps from $10.33 to $10.59 for large employers with over half a million dollars in annual revenue. And from $8.42 to $8.63 for smaller businesses.
The general manager at Canadian Honker in Rochester says they aren't too concerned the minimum wage increase will have much impact on their business but are prepared for it.
Most of their employees are paid minimum wage while others are paid differently depending on their positions.
Everything from menu changes to labor costs have been affected by the pandemic along with inflation.
From the rising cost of flour to eggs, general manager Samm Wilscek says this pay increase is going to be something that's been needed.
“Everything else goes up, and their wages stay the same. You have to adjust accordingly for them to be able to afford to pay for the cost of goods and for their life," says Wilschek.
She is hoping the minimum wage increase will help address the labor shortage by attracting more employees.
“We're actually excited for our employees to have an increase in their minimum wage. The cost of living, gas, food, has been increased so much that we're hoping this will alleviate some of the pressures that they have.”
The new minimum wage will go into effect as of January 1st.
Minnesota adjusts the minimum wage level every year based on inflation.