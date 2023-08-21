New websites and app are unveiled by Rochester Public Schools

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester Public Schools (RPS) has given itself a facelift, technologically speaking.
The school district says it has launched 25 refreshed websites, five new websites, and a brand new app.
“We are excited to have our new websites live and available to our families ahead of the start of the school year,” says Rochester Public Schools Director of Communications Mamisoa Knutson. “Every day, families turn to RPS for the latest information and activities throughout the District. The website and app help ensure RPS is accessible and on the go, as we seek to keep families informed and inspire our students to become lifelong learners.”
RPS says the website redesign process began in October 2022 with the goal of a new platform that would be easy for staff to use to make updates and for the public to receive them. RPS says the new website allows staff to edit and post on the go via a secure app, ensures that all of public material meets a minimum level of compliance for accessibility standards, and translates material into a multitude of languages.
In addition, RPS also created new websites for RPS Preschools (Hoover Early Learning School, Mighty Oaks Early Learning School, and Northrop Education Center), RPS Programs (Phoenix Academy, Rochester Academy for Independent Living (RAIL), Middle School Right Fit (MSRF), and Launching Emerging Adults Program (LEAP)), the Technology for Transformation Referendum, RPS Online, and the Rochester Alternative Learning Center.
The new app will allow families to choose which schools they want to receive information and notifications from, and can easily access dining, staff, events, athletics, and news for those schools. It will also sync with a phone's language settings, so the app automatically translates to the user's preferred language.
The new app can be downloaded for free on Google Play or Apple App Store. Download for Android: https://bit.ly/3q4YKls. Download for iPhone: https://apple.co/456qdlD.