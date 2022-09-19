New website fighting opioid addiction in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – The State of Iowa has a new website to help residents suffering from opioid addition.
258 Iowans died from opioid overdoses in 2021, a 21.2% increase from 2020. Attorney General Tom Miller says IowaOpioidHelp.com will direct people to treatment centers and other resources across the state.
“Most people do not realize that addiction to opioids is treatable and that Iowans suffering from Opioid Use Disorder can successfully regain control of their lives,” says Miller. “There is help and hope available right now.”
First Responders in Iowa report using more and more doses of naloxone to counteract overdoses, keeping the death toll from worsening.
“Iowa has a huge unmet demand for treatment for people suffering from Opioid Use Disorder,” says Miller. “For Iowans struggling with this disease, let me be clear: Treatment works, and there’s no better time than now to get help.”
For those seeking help: An interactive map at IowaOpioidHelp.com shows a list of MAT and OUD clinics contracted with the State of Iowa. The Integrated Provider Network (IPN) is funded by the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services.
“For many years, our office has worked to hold those responsible for the opioid crisis accountable,” says Miller. “Resources are now beginning to flow into the state from the many hard fought settlements we’ve won.”
Over the course of 18 years, Iowa expects to receive $177.74 million from settlements with opioid maker Johnson & Johnson and the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors: Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen. That amount will be split evenly between the state and counties and cities.