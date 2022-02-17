New vice presidents named at MercyOne North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – Three new vice presidents have been appointed at MercyOne North Iowa.
The health care provider says they are Ben Kofoot, Sara Peterson, and Mark Trammel.
Kofoot has been named Vice President of Support and Ancillary Services. He has been with MercyOne North Iowa for seven years, most recently serving as Director of the MercyOne North Iowa Specialty Clinic at the Mason City Clinic. He has led a number of organizational initiatives during his time at North Iowa, and currently serves as the Board Liaison for the Kossuth Regional Health Center.
Sara Peterson is the new Vice President of Service Lines. She has been with MercyOne North Iowa for 11 years, most recently leading the Cardiovascular Service Line through tremendous growth and improvements.
Mark Trammel has been hired as Vice President of Finance. He is new to MercyOne North Iowa after having served in multiple senior-level finance positions in health care and a variety of other industries..
“We are delighted to welcome these three seasoned professionals to our leadership team and look forward to the contributions they will undoubtedly bring to MercyOne North Iowa,” says MercyOne North Iowa President Rod Schlader.