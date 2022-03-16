New veterans home in Preston expected to open by summer 2023

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The new Minnesota Veterans Home in Preston is now expected to open to the public in summer 2023.
Officials from the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA) told that to Preston community members during a virtual meeting.
“We appreciate the Preston stakeholders and community members who joined us during the meeting,” says MDVA Commissioner Larry Herke. “Our commitment to, and pride in, this project remains strong. Great progress is being made on construction; we are on schedule and looking forward to the summer of 2023 when we open a beautiful new Veterans Home in Preston."
A groundbreaking event for the new veterans home was held in August 2021 and construction began shortly after. The 54-unit residential facility will be located at 1112 Overlook Drive on a 15-acre bluff-top site surrounded by a 200-year-old native white oak forest.
“We plan to start accepting applications in September 2022, and there are several efforts underway to ensure it is a seamless and easy process including one point of contact,” says MDVA Senior Director Simone Hogan. “Admissions will be based on the Minnesota Administrative Rule 9050 process that we are required to follow. As of now, we anticipate the first Residents moving in June 2023.”
Plans are for three, 18-resident “households” avoiding long institutional-feeling hallways. Public spaces will include a Town Center featuring a small coffee shop/cafe, theater/meeting room, family dining room, meditation room/chapel, and club room.