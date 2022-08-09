New Twin Cities restaurant opening in Rochester on Wednesday

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The list of dining options just got bigger in The Med City. A new Twin Cities gourmet burger restaurant is opening on Wednesday in Rochester. It's called "Red Cow" and is located in the Berkman Hotel.
Owner Luke Shimp calls it a 21st century tavern filled with craft beer, craft cocktails, and over twenty wines by the glass. He says Rochester offered the best opportunity to expand outside the twin cities.
He says Rochester offered the best opportunity to expand outside the Twin Cities.
"We knew we wanted to expand outside of the Twin Cities and Rochester was just a natural fit for us," says Shimp. "This is our first location outside of about a 20 mile radius in the Twin Cities. So when this building became available, the space just fit us well. It's directly across the street from St Mary's. We have a great patio on the corner. Great visibility so it felt perfect for us to make that first leap outside Minneapolis and St Paul."
Shimp adds finding staff hasn't been an issue, and so far hasn't faced any challenges with inflation.