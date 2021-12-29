New trial for man accused of 2019 killing

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Muhidin Omar Abukar, 32, of Rochester will be tried again for second degree murder after his first trial ended with a hung jury on Dec. 8.
Abukar, along with Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman, is accused of killing Garad Roble in March of 2019.
The prosecution argues that Abukar and Iman killed Roble, before dumping his body near Gamehaven Park off of 45th St. SE.
Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem said he believes the complexity of the case led to a mistrial.
"As I said it is a very complex case and it involves understanding how cell phones work. It understands that being able to adopt and accept a lot of that information, which I think is easier for most of us right now but also it involves an execution style homicide that occurred, you know, out in very rural area of Olmsted County and there are no actual witnesses to it, so it is a very circumstantial case as well," Ostrem said.
However despite the mistrial, Ostrem said the prosecution will make little to no changes to its argument at the new trial.
"It is a hard question to answer because we thought the trial went really well. All of the evidence came just exactly as we wanted it to. The witnesses all testified consistent with what we expected. It is hard to say. I mean there are some things certainly we will do a bit differently but overall I think our case presentation was good. Maybe I can do better with a closing argument. Maybe we can tweak a couple of things but all of the evidence we wanted to go in, went in," Ostrem said.
Iman's trial date is set for February 14.
Ostrem said he hopes Abukar's new trial will be in the spring of 2022.