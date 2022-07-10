New trial dates set over fatal shooting after Rochester dice game

ROCHESTER, Minn. – New trial dates have been set for a fatal shooting.
Derrick Timothy Days, 29 of South St. Paul, and Nautica Deishaun Cox, 23 of Minneapolis, were arrested in June 2021 for the killing of Todd Lorne Banks Jr. and the critical wounding of another man. Rochester police say the two were shot in the area of 1st Avenue and 3rd Street SW on June 6, 2021, following a fight over a dice game.
Days has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence. His trial is set to start on October 10. Cox has pleaded not guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree murder, aiding and abetting attempted second-degree murder, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence. His trial is scheduled to begin on December 12.