New trial date set over 2012 northeast Iowa killing

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – The trial in a decade-old murder case has been pushed back to October.
Randy Lee Patrie, 49, had been scheduled to stand trial beginning January 25 for the first-degree murder of Carl Gallmeyer. Patrie is accused of shooting Gallmeyer with a shotgun while breaking into the then-70-year-old Gallmeyer’s rural Nashua home in October 2012.
Patrie pleaded guilty to possession of a sawed-off shotgun and felon in possession of a firearm and received a life sentence, but in 2017 that was reduced to 20 years in prison on appeal.
A murder charge was filed against Patrie in January 2022 and he was transferred from a federal prison to the Fayette County Jail for prosecution. His trial has now been rescheduled to start on October 18 in Chickasaw County District Court.