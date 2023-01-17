 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Wednesday night into Thursday...Heavy Wet Snow
Likely...

.A winter storm will start to push into parts of northeast Iowa
late Wednesday afternoon, spreading northeast through the rest of
the night. The snow is likely to be heaviest overnight, with 1 to
2" per hour rates possible. The snow will taper off as it lifts
northeast later Thursday morning.

Several inches of wet snow are currently expected. There has been
a slightly slower onset and a trend of lower amounts, however
amounts have slightly increased north of I94. Warmer air could
also cause a rain-snow mix in southwest Wisconsin and lessen snow
totals. In addition, there could be a short period of freezing
drizzle as the snow ends.

Stay weather aware heading into Wednesday and Thursday,
especially if you have travel plans.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

New trial date set over 2012 northeast Iowa killing

  • Updated
  • 0
Randy Patrie

Randy Patrie

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – The trial in a decade-old murder case has been pushed back to October.

Randy Lee Patrie, 49, had been scheduled to stand trial beginning January 25 for the first-degree murder of Carl Gallmeyer.  Patrie is accused of shooting Gallmeyer with a shotgun while breaking into the then-70-year-old Gallmeyer’s rural Nashua home in October 2012.

Patrie pleaded guilty to possession of a sawed-off shotgun and felon in possession of a firearm and received a life sentence, but in 2017 that was reduced to 20 years in prison on appeal.

A murder charge was filed against Patrie in January 2022 and he was transferred from a federal prison to the Fayette County Jail for prosecution.  His trial has now been rescheduled to start on October 18 in Chickasaw County District Court.

Tags

Recommended for you