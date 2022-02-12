New trial date for second defendant in fatal Rochester shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A new trial date has been set for one of the defendants in a 2019 murder case.
Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman, 25 of Rochester, is now scheduled to stand trial starting March 28 for second-degree murder. His trial had been set to begin on Friday.
Iman and Muhidin Omar Abukar, 33 of Rochester, are both accused of killing Garad Roble, who was found shot to death in March 2019.
Abukar’s first trial for second-degree murder ended in a hung jury in early December 2021. A second trial is scheduled to start on May 16.