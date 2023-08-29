New tax levy could improve school safety in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A nearly $9 million tax levy in Rochester could improve school safety throughout the district if the Rochester City Council approves it at a later meeting.
At a study session meeting Monday afternoon, the City Council discussed the upcoming 2024-2025 city budget. The tax levy proposal would allocate about $70,000 toward hiring the school district’s sixth school resource officer.
The city believes adding another officer would help promote a safer learning environment and build better relationships with Rochester youth and families.
Norton expressed disappointment in the tax levy not addressing the city's increasing speeding problem since the pandemic.
"Looking at evaluating our department and seeing are our resources in the right place and do we need to add more officers? Is there a way to redeploy them? I personally feel like traffic has become a more growing problematic issue over the past few years," said Norton.
The tax levy would also improve other Government groups like Rochester's Police Department, Fire department, and Public Library.
City Council is set to vote on approving the tax levy at a City Council meeting on September 18th.