New system to track sexual assault kits is active in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has launched a new sexual assault kit tracking program.
The Track-Kit system is designed to provide victim survivors with 24/7 online access to information about the status of their sexual assault kit.
“The BCA stands with Minnesota’s victim survivors. We hope the Track-Kit system relieves uncertainty and gives comfort with the knowledge of exactly where their kit stands in the testing process,” says BCA Superintendent Drew Evans.
The system uses a barcode system to update information about a kit’s status and location in real time. A medical facility would scan the kit’s barcode into the system. Law enforcement updates the status when the kit is sent for testing to an accredited forensic laboratory in the state. The forensics lab updates the status again when it receives the kit and when testing is complete.
BCA says a victim survivor can use their unique login and password to see the status of their kit at any time.
“We want to thank the hundreds of medical facilities, law enforcement agencies, forensic laboratories, and county attorney offices who did their part to ensure the Track-Kit roll out went smoothly,” says Evans. “This is an important day for victim survivors in our state.”
Only kits collected after Track-Kit went live will be entered into the new system. Kits collected prior will not.