New superintendent named for Mason City Community Schools

MASON CITY, Iowa – The next superintendent of the Mason City school district will be Pat Hamilton.
The Board of Education approved a two-year contract for Hamilton during a special session Friday morning at the Mason City Community School District Administrative Center.
Hamilton has been the director of student services for Spencer Community Schools, handling both special education and English language learner programs. He will take over as Mason City superintendent on July 1.
School board president Lorrie Lalla says Hamilton was just the best fit for what a stakeholder survey found parents, teachers, staff, students, and community members wanted in a new superintendent.
The school district says Hamilton also implemented classroom-based mental health supports for students and served as homeless student liaison, Title IX coordinator, and equity coordinator in Spencer. He was the middle school principal before that and under his leadership, the school received three STEM Excellence Awards and was named a National Blue Ribbon School. Hamilton started his career with Algona Community Schools as a middle school social studies teacher. He holds a master’s degree in educational leadership from Southwest Minnesota State University and a bachelor’s degree in history education from the University of Northern Iowa. Hamilton also received a specialist degree to serve as a superintendent from UNI.
The Board of Education issued an official statement on Hamilton’s hiring:
“We are pleased to welcome Pat Hamilton as the next superintendent of Mason City Community School District. After a thorough search for applicants facilitated by the excellent work of Grundmeyer Leader Services, we were pleased to have 3 exceptional finalists for the position. It is a testament to the quality of our applicants that we know that our district would have been in good hands with any of the three. Mr. Hamilton exceeds the qualifications identified by the board through the stakeholder survey. At the end of the process, Mr. Hamilton's unique set of skills will allow us to continue to work toward our goal of being the center for academic excellence in North Iowa while at the same time being a place where all students feel welcomed, supported, and motivated in their growth toward their individual goals. We believe that his desire to make our schools the center of our community by inviting community members to be active participants in education will make him an asset to not only our schools but also our strong community.”
The other finalists for the position were Bryan Boysen, superintendent and elementary principal of the Kenyon-Wanamingo School District in southern Minnesota, and Bridgette Wagoner, current director of curriculum and instruction for Mason City public schools.
Hamilton will replace Dave Versteeg, who announced his retirement in November 2021.