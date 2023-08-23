New study on proposed whitewater rafting course in Austin is presented to the public

AUSTIN, Minn. – A newly released study says replacing the Cedar River dam in downtown Austin with a whitewater course could cost $10 million.
The Austin Whitewater on the Cedar committee presented the study’s findings and took questions from the public at the Austin Public Library on Tuesday. The group also spoke with the Austin City Council on Monday.
The proposal to replace the dam below the Fourth Avenue Northeast bridge with a whitewater course would keep the same surface-water elevation at Austin Mill Pond and start the whitewater drop features at the pedestrian bridge near the new YMCA and end them upstream of the Second Avenue Northeast bridge.
“Many people are excited about the idea of paddling through whitewater downtown but there are many more positives that absolutely will improve quality of life, attract more visitors and spur redevelopment,” said Nate Smit, the whitewater group leader. Smit first pitched the whitewater idea a few years ago to local government staff after visiting Charles City’s whitewater course.
The project would include extensive stone bank terracing along the last two pools – between Fourth and Second avenues – because they would draw the most spectators and shoreline users. A pedestrian trail is proposed for the river’s west side to go under the bridges. Narrow, side channels called “fish ladders” would be built on the river’s east side to allow fish and other aquatic species to migrate up and down the river, which the dam prevents today. Pools of varying depths and each about 200 feet long behind each drop feature would provide new areas for shoreline fishing.
“Our group has been pleasantly surprised by the community’s strong support for the whitewater idea, and hopefully the study’s drawings and findings intensify that excitement,” says Nancy Schnable, executive director of the Discover Austin tourism bureau.
Austin first built a dam on the Cedar River near downtown in 1864 to harness the river’s water to power a grain mill. Today’s version of the dam, built from concrete, is about 100 years old and nearly 11 feet tall.
To read the full feasibility study on the Austin whitewater course idea, click here.
To view drone video of the stretch of the Cedar River proposed for the course, click here.
To see the whitewater course in Charles City, IA, which was designed by the same firm working on the Austin proposal, click here.