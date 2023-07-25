New state partnership aims to grow Minnesota's $10 billion outdoor recreation industry

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A new partnership has been forged to expand Minnesota’s $10 billion outdoor recreation industry.
“Minnesota’s $10 billion outdoor recreation industry drives our local and regional economies. From the North Shore to the Winona bluffs, tourism is central to telling the story of who we are as a state,” says Governor Tim Walz. “This partnership will highlight our world-class natural resources and outdoor recreation opportunities, while creating jobs across the state.”
The Outdoor Recreation Industry Partnership will bring together the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Explore Minnesota Tourism (EMT), and Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation (IRRR).
“Outdoor recreation is not only a vital industry to Minnesota’s economy, but a fundamental part of our everyday lives,” says DEED Commissioner Matt Varilek. “DEED is excited to partner with the DNR, IRRR, and EMT to build on the existing $9.9 billion industry, and to continue growing our vibrant outdoor recreation workforce and economy.”
This will be a first-of-its-kind effort to bring state agencies together in a partnership dedicated to the economic growth of the outdoor recreation sector. Commissioners of the partnership agencies will meet quarterly to plan and track progress. Staff are currently on a statewide tour to gather feedback and form a strategic plan with 1, 3, and 10-year goals.
“Connecting people to the outdoors is a priority for the DNR because it’s good for the state’s economy and the health and wellness of Minnesotans,” says DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “We’re excited to work with partners across state government to grow opportunities for high quality outdoor recreation and foster future stewards of our natural resources.”
Minnesota’s outdoor recreation economy accounts for $9.9 billion in gross domestic product, 91,336 jobs, and $4.7 billion in overall compensation, according to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.
“Year-round outdoor recreation is vital for thriving communities. Amenities such as lakes and trails that may be utilized by anglers, snowmobilers, bikers, and riders have important economic impacts,” says IRRR Commissioner Ida Rukavina. “The Outdoor Recreation Industry Partnership was formed to further support our local communities and families and to attract new residents hoping to make Minnesota their home.”
Minnesota is currently ranked 15th in the nation for outdoor recreation GDP. Organizers say the Outdoor Recreation Industry Partnership aims to move Minnesota into the top 10.
“Minnesota is a great place to visit to enjoy the natural beauty and world-class outdoor opportunities,” says EMT Director Lauren Bennett McGinty. “From fishing for walleye on Lake Winnebigoshish to biking the Root River and Harmony-Preston Valley trails in the driftless region to lake-hopping and urban hiking in the Twin Cities. We will continue to promote these opportunities for the enjoyment of all and the economic benefit of local communities.”
For more information on the Outdoor Recreation Industry Partnership, click here.