New state legislative maps rearranges the Med City's political boundaries

ROCHESTER, Minn.- New redistricting maps released by the Minnesota Supreme Court have rearranged Rochester's state senate and house legislative boundaries.
The City of Rochester's Management Analyst Heather Heyer said the new senate lines have flipped State Sen. David Senjem and State Sen. Carla Nelson's area of representation.
Heyer said the new maps have completely erased Senate District 26, with Senate District 25 now representing most of the Med City, along with Senate District 24, which represents southwest Rochester.
Regarding state house boundaries, Heyer said redrawn districts are reflecting 2020 census growth.
"The other thing we see is there, so there are still are roughly four representatives at the state level that have a part of Rochester, which is in line with some of the growth," Heyer said.
Heyer said the city will unveil proposed ward and precinct maps next week and has until March 29 for finalized maps.
You can view the new maps here.