Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 50 to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects
including holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down
and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.



New state grants allocated toward affordable child care

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation has received $200,000 in funding toward child care.

This funding is part of a larger, $2.5M project approved by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

The goal of this funding is to help expand and enhance child care across our region, especially in rural areas.

Two factors that have contributed to difficulties in the industry are staffing shortages and limited capacity at learning centers.

"There's a huge shortage all across Minnesota, but especially in rural Minnesota, when it comes to quality child care," said Tim Penny, CEO of the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation.

One area that has the longest waitlist and greatest need for attention is infant care.

Many centers do not have the capacity or resources to offer these services, leaving many parents and families left wondering what to do for their child's care and education.

"I think the most recent study done here in south central, southeastern Minnesota - showed that we had several thousand, maybe seven or eight thousand slots needed in the region that aren't being met by current supply," Penny said.

To learn more about the state funding, click here.

