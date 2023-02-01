New sports betting bill lands in the Minnesota senate

MINNESOTA-Legalized sports betting is getting another go at the Minnesota capitol after Winona State Sen. Jeremey Miller put forward new legislation on the topic on Tuesday.
KIMT spoke with Miller on Wednesday to see what the bill entails.
Miller said the bill would make on-site sports betting legal at Tribe's casinos, horse race tracks, stadiums and arenas.
That includes mobile sports betting.
The bill would also allow Tribes to partner with sports organizations to promote it.
Miller said revenue from sports betting would be taxed at 10%, which amounts to around $30 million dollars a year.
Potential revenue that is currently being absorbed by other states, according to Miller.
"Minnesota is losing out. We are losing revenue to other states and I am hearing from folks on a regular basis that want us to legalize sports betting and I think the time to do it is now," Miller said.
The revenue would then be split four ways, according to Miller.
Money from sports betting would go towards tax relief for charities that do pull tabs or other electronic gaming, 25% to mental health and gambling services, funding for youth sports and 25% to help promote major events in Minnesota, according to Miller.
When it comes to support for the bill, Miller said he is hopeful he can garner bipartisan support.
"I have talked to both members on both sides of the aisle. Folks are interested in the issue. There are some other issues that Democrats have made bigger priorities this session but I am hoping that we can get sports betting this done and get it done in a bipartisan way," Miller said.
Minnesota is in the minority of states when it comes to legalized sports betting.
36 states and Washington D.C. have legalized it.