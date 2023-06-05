New splash pad opens

HARMONY, Minn.-After more than three years of work, it's finally here. There's a new splash pad. It had its opening day today. Kids can expect a whole lot of water-filled fun. At the splash pad, there was a ribbon-cutting ceremony, some live music for visitors to listen to, and lots of kids enjoying the water. It cost more than $120,000 to get this splash pad up and running. Many different organizations helped fund the splash pad. Sandy Strozyk, a member of the Harmony Area Community Foundation, said it's important for there to be "third places."
“Everyone’s busy. Their lives are full of work and other things that they have-are required to do on a daily basis. This is one where they can just have fun, meet up with other community members, kids can play with other kids, they can get outdoors. It can be just a relaxing place out of the hectic day-to-day deal that most people have to deal with on a daily basis," Strozyk said.
You can find the splash pad at Trail Head Park in Harmony. The splash pad is free and open to the public.