New Spanish immersion daycare center's proposed site plan up for approval

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A new Spanish immersion daycare is in the works for Rochester near the country club manor neighborhood.
It's called the Casa de Corazón daycare center and it's proposed site is on 2-acres located near W. Circle Dr. and Hwy 14.
Casa de Corazón would be an 11,000 square foot single-story building with a 24 space parking lot.
The proposed plan includes seven classrooms with a playground and an indoor gym.
There are already five locations in the Twin Cities with the standard enrollment per center being around 120 kids with 30 staff members.
Rochester operations manager Wendy Letran says she's excited to bring another option for Spanish immersion school to the Med-City.
She said, "We got the opportunity to look for areas where we can share our passion that we have for what we do and getting to know more families and kids learning a different language, and not just the language, but getting to know more about other countries and what celebrations we have in our native countries is amazing. We found Rochester and we're very excited as you probably can tell!"
The hope is have the location constructed and opened this summer or fall.
The proposal is set to be presented to Rochester's Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday.