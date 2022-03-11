New sales and service VP named at Winnebago

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A new vice president has been named at Winnebago Industries.
Niles Whitehouse is the new Vice President, Sales and Service for the Winnebago Motorhome business. The company says Whitehouse has a long career in the RV business with sales and management experience at both the dealer and manufacturer level. He began his career with Winnebago Industries as Western Area Sales Manager of Winnebago Motorhomes and has been Director of Sales for the last nine years.
“Niles is an effective collaborator who has successfully influenced our business and product strategy and is an important and valued member of the senior leadership team,” says Huw Bower, President of Winnebago Outdoors. “I look forward to working with Niles as we build on the legacy and forward vision of our Winnebago brand.”
Winnebago says Whitehouse’s new role will advance a holistic sales and service strategy to the company’s distribution channel partners. He will continue to direct the evolution of existing programs, as well as activate new tools to enhance both dealer and customer experiences.