New rules approved for Graham Park following activity at last year's county fair

ROCHESTER, Minn. - New regulations were unanimously approved for Graham Park.
This change in rules comes after concerns about disruptive activity during last year's Olmsted County fair.
County staff has been working for several months to create a set of rules for Graham Park similar to the Olmsted County Parks Department.
The new rules address everything from disorderly conduct to vandalism, putting a limit on motor vehicles and drones. That also includes a ban on firearms, fireworks, alcohol, and drugs.
Olmsted County's senior assistant attorney, Tom Canan says behavior at Olmsted County fairs in the past has made events difficult to manage.
“Building operations department at the county that's responsible for the management at Graham park - and the sheriff - we're aware of the issues that occurred at the county fair in the past,” says Canan.
After meeting with law enforcement and the Sheriff's Office, Olmsted County plans to close down the fair midway earlier than in past years.
Canan adds, “I think the county board and county leadership wanted to make sure if we needed to have more clear rules and encourage behavior that the public is aware of them before the fair gets under way."