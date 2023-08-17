New roundabouts open to drivers in Kasson

KASSON, Minn. – After months of construction, three roundabouts on Highway 57 in Kasson are now open to traffic.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says the roundabouts at Dodge County Road 34, Main Street and 16th Street have been under construction since April. A full-size roundabout is at County Road 34 south of the railroad tracks, while a mini roundabout is at Main Street north of the tracks, so it could fit within the space. The one at 16th Street at Kasson-Mantorville High School is a full roundabout as well.
MnDOT says the construction project removed the traffic signal at Main Street with the installation of the roundabout. It was the last traffic signal in operation in Dodge County. MnDOT says one signal was salvaged and given to Kasson-Mantorville High School as a key prop for their 2024 spring drama, which will feature the play “One Stoplight Town.”
For information on roundabout benefits and tips to navigate them safely, click here.