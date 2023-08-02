New road closures begin Thursday for Highway 30 bridge replacements near Chatfield­

CHATFIELD, Minn. – A new detour starts Thursday for drivers who use Olmsted County Road 7.
As crews continue replacing the bridges at Mill Creek in Chatfield and at the North Branch Root River, west of Olmsted County Road 7, in Cummingsville, County Road 7 will be detoured at Highway 30 west of Chatfield and Mill Creek Road north of Highway 30 will be shut down Thursday and Friday.
The following detour will be in place:
- Drivers traveling east to Chatfield should take Olmsted County Road 1 south to Olmsted County Road 2 east to Highway 52. Highway 30 traffic traveling west from Chatfield will use the same detour in reverse.
- Residents on the west of side of Mill Creek will be able to access Chatfield via Division Street NW.
Highway 30 is a primary route between Chatfield and Stewartville.
If people have questions about accessing a property, they can call Terry Kraling, Icon Constructors, at 507-259-1331. Icon Constructors is the prime contractor for the $6.4 million project.