New restaurant opens in a familiar location

ROCHESTER, Minn.-A new restaurant has opened. It's located in what used to be Dooley's Pub. The Well did a full renovation inside and outside. This included taking walls down in order to bring more natural lighting. They offer comfort food with a twist, like chips and guacamole with lobster added in. Heather McCullough, one of the partners, said she hopes the new eatery will bring people back to the downtown area.
“We just felt like such an area with, you know, such a-a great centerpoint for Rochester was just-just kind of disintegrating, and we didn’t want that to happen. This is a really valuable community. It’s important to the Mayo (Clinic), and we wanted to bring the center back to Rochester, the center of life," McCullough said.
She also said the The Well is a symbol of where people come and replenish mind, body and spirit, and she hopes they can create that kind of welcoming, comfortable atmosphere. The hours are 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.