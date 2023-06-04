New resource for Iowans to learn about emerging drugs

DES MOINES, Iowa – A new website has been created to to educate Iowans about emerging drugs for which there may be little or no regulation, such as Xylazine and Kratom.
The Iowa Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP) says the Emerging Drugs in Iowa website will also highlight the dangers of evolving illicit substances like fentanyl, counterfeit pills, and highly potent marijuana products.
“The Emerging Drugs website identifies new, evolving and lesser-known products and product delivery systems to help Iowa parents, caregivers and others prevent youth substance use,” says ODCP Director Dale Woolery. “New substances and drug-combinations appear with increasing speed and frequency, and we sometimes have more health and safety questions than answers. The new website shares available factual information to put these products on the Iowa radar, while we learn more about them.”
The ODCP says a recent example of an emerging drug in Iowa is Xylazine. A prescription animal tranquilizer approved for veterinary use only, Xylazine is now being added by some drug traffickers as an adulterant in illicit opioid products that can cause addiction or death. Information about Xylazine can be found on the new Emerging Drugs website, with links to related materials such as an alert from the Iowa Poison Control Center.