...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH 9 AM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through 9 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may
experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of smoke from wildfires in Quebec is
currently moving west across the Great Lakes and Wisconsin. Smoke
will cross into eastern Minnesota late Sunday morning. The smoke may
make it as far west as Rochester and St Cloud. Air quality should
improve across east central and southeastern Minnesota tomorrow
morning. Some smoke may linger across southeast Minnesota through
Monday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality. You can find;
additional information about health and air quality at;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-quality-and-;
health.

New resource for Iowans to learn about emerging drugs

Iowa Office of Drug Control Policy

DES MOINES, Iowa – A new website has been created to to educate Iowans about emerging drugs for which there may be little or no regulation, such as Xylazine and Kratom.

The Iowa Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP) says the Emerging Drugs in Iowa website will also highlight the dangers of evolving illicit substances like fentanyl, counterfeit pills, and highly potent marijuana products.

“The Emerging Drugs website identifies new, evolving and lesser-known products and product delivery systems to help Iowa parents, caregivers and others prevent youth substance use,” says ODCP Director Dale Woolery.  “New substances and drug-combinations appear with increasing speed and frequency, and we sometimes have more health and safety questions than answers. The new website shares available factual information to put these products on the Iowa radar, while we learn more about them.”

The ODCP says a recent example of an emerging drug in Iowa is Xylazine. A prescription animal tranquilizer approved for veterinary use only, Xylazine is now being added by some drug traffickers as an adulterant in illicit opioid products that can cause addiction or death. Information about Xylazine can be found on the new Emerging Drugs website, with links to related materials such as an alert from the Iowa Poison Control Center.

