New report shows inflation has jumped to a new 40 year high

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics released its a June report that shows inflation at its highest since 1981.
Cost of goods jumped more than 9% in a year span, setting a new 40 year high.
Consumer goods that have been impacted the most include gas, which has spiked more than 61%, airline fares, up more than 34% and eggs, which have jumped more than 33%, according to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics.
In Rochester, inflationary pressures have affected everyone, including Great Harvest Bread Company.
Owner Dan Sweeney said he has had to increase menu prices by 20% to 30% because of excessive inflation.
"I've held out, tried to watch prices because I hate doing that but I have had to put the prices up and I just have had no choice," Sweeney said.
The bread bakery uses honey as an ingredient, which has doubled in price compared to last year, according to Sweeney.
Sweeney said one year ago a 55 gallon barrel of honey cost around $1,000 dollars, while that same barrel now costs up to $1,800 dollars.
And it is not just the cost of goods.
Sweeney said supply shortages have also made it difficult to secure ingredients like flour and eggs.
"From week to week you never know what is going to be out and you just have to try to improvise. Luckily, I have several suppliers. So, when one is out of something, hopefully you check and the other has it," Sweeney said.
Sweeney said his suppliers are unsure when prices will stabilize and said its a matter of guessing at this point.