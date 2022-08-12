New report says murder and assault in Minnesota has skyrocketed

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The number of murders in Minnesota has almost doubled in the past four years.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has released its 2021 Uniform Crime Report, data submitted by local law enforcement agencies to meet state and federal reporting requirements.
The report says the state saw 201 murders in 2021, up from 104 in 2018, and aggravated assaults were at 10,967 in 2021, up from 6,693 in 2018. While those violent crimes have soared, the report did find the number of rapes and robberies reported in Minnesota has remained more stable.
The BCA says other notable data from the 2021 Minnesota Uniform Crime Report includes:
• Minnesota saw a 21.6 percent increase in violent crime in 2021. Violent crime in greater Minnesota rose by 16 percent. Violent crime in the seven-county metro area (Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott, and Washington counties) rose by 23.9 percent.
• There were 201 murders in 2021 in Minnesota compared with 185 in 2020, an increase of 8.65 percent. Firearms made up 73 percent of the weapons used in 2021 murders, down from 75 percent in 2020.
• There were 10,967 aggravated assaults in 2021, which is 33.7 percent higher than 2020.
• The number of rapes increased in 2021. Almost half of the victims were minors (46 percent) and 71 percent of rapes occurred in a home.
• Motor vehicle theft rose 8.5 percent in 2021 with 14,829 vehicles stolen as compared to 13,662 in 2020. The 2021 total is the highest since 2001. In addition, there were 779 carjacking incidents in 2021, the first year this data was collected. Carjacking incidents are not counted as motor vehicle thefts.
• Bias crimes rose in 2021 with 238 incidents reported. Of these, 40.3 percent were motivated by anti-Black or African American bias, 10.5 percent were anti-gay, 8.8 percent anti-white, and 8.4 percent were anti-Jewish.
• Officer-involved shooting incidents dropped in 2021 to 24, five fewer than in 2020.
• Peace officers were assaulted in 900 incidents in 2021, a 35 percent increase over 2020.
The BCA also says the number of homicides cleared by arrest has fallen from 77% in 2018 to 62% in 2021.
The 2021 report reflects the state’s transition to a more detailed, incident-based reporting system. This is also the first year this data can be accessed in the Minnesota Crime Data Explorer, a tool on the BCA website that can be used by the public and law enforcement leaders to track and respond to crime trends.
To view the report, click here.