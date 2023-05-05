New report from the Minnesota Department of Health shows unhealthy days for Minnesotans spiked 104% over eight years

MINNESOTA-A new report from the Minnesota Department of Health shows an increase in the number of mentally and physically unhealthy days Minnesotans reported between 2013 and 2021.
Mentally unhealthy days spiked by nearly 104% in eight years, primarily with low income Minnesotans who had a high school degree or less.
Zumbro Valley Health Center's Director of Clinical Services Heather Geerts said she believes there could be two explanations for the rapid increase.
The first is that mental health struggles have become more openly accepted to discuss, while the second is the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on Minnesotans.
"There was an increased amount of stress. There was an increased amount of individuals dealing with really hard things and it was, took a toll on individuals mental health," Geerts said.
You can read the full report from MDH here.