New redistricting ward draft maps released for Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The City of Rochester has released three new redistricting ward maps ahead of its March 29 deadline.
Rochester's Management Analyst Heather Heyer said the new map changes were based on findings regarding communities of interest.
A community of interest is an area where people share a common ethnicity, race or social background.
In Rochester, current BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) areas include Ward 3 and 4.
However, draft maps released by the city will partly absolve Ward 3 into Ward 6 or vice versa, while Ward 4 is partly brought into Ward 1.
Heyer said Sunday will be the last day for public comment before bringing one proposed map to the City Council on March 21.
"So we will basically take one of these three draft maps, incorporate whatever public comments we are receiving either through these meetings or through our interactive map online. We also do have small boxes up with physical boxes up at City Hall and at 125 live, so we will receive all the comments we receive there as well and we will adjust one of these maps to make our final map," Heyer said.
Heyer said the first ward draft map has the most even population size across all wards but could shift boundaries for almost 5% of Rochester residents.
"This map in total also impacts about 7,000 residents, which is more specifically 5,8% of Rochester residents would be in a new ward under draft map number one," Heyer said.
The final public comment sessions, along with specific ward data, can be found here.