Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Bitter Wind Chills Wednesday Morning Northern Iowa...

.Bitter cold air with temperatures around zero degrees over
northern Iowa with gusty winds will create wind chill values less
than 20 below zero early Wednesday morning. The winds may also
create shallow blowing and drifting snow in open, rural areas
which could cause slick spots on roadways. Additional bitter cold
nights are forecast Thursday and Friday mornings.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures and wind chills Thursday and
Friday mornings will be even lower than Wednesday morning. Late
tonight into Wednesday, shallow blowing and drifting snow will
be possible, especially in rural, open areas, and may create
slick spots on roadways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

New recreation spot along Winnebago River under construction in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - While it's a bit cold right now, the dog days of summer will be here before you know it. And if you're into canoeing or kayaking, you will have a new location to drop in your raft along the Winnebago River. 

A new canoe and kayak launching and access point is currently under construction along the Winnebago River just off 12th Street Northeast, and will feature a portage ramp, a paved trail and a parking area, as well as a fish ladder for fish migration.

Dale Mills is not only the owner of the Cupola Inn Bed & Breakfast downstream from the new access point, he's also a canoeing enthusiast. Over the course of the last couple of summers, he's seen more traffic on the river, with a rise in people interested in grabbing a paddle and traversing North Iowa rivers.

"I think people are looking to get outside and do something that's not around other people. And a canoe, in my mind, is the perfect escape."

He says the fixes that were made to the dam nearby the access point will make the river more navigable for canoeing and kayaking. 

"There was never a good place to get out of the stream at the dam. Of course, you want to float as close as you can."

The access point, which was paid for through an Iowa DNR grant and the city, will open this May.

