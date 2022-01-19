New recreation spot along Winnebago River under construction in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - While it's a bit cold right now, the dog days of summer will be here before you know it. And if you're into canoeing or kayaking, you will have a new location to drop in your raft along the Winnebago River.
A new canoe and kayak launching and access point is currently under construction along the Winnebago River just off 12th Street Northeast, and will feature a portage ramp, a paved trail and a parking area, as well as a fish ladder for fish migration.
Dale Mills is not only the owner of the Cupola Inn Bed & Breakfast downstream from the new access point, he's also a canoeing enthusiast. Over the course of the last couple of summers, he's seen more traffic on the river, with a rise in people interested in grabbing a paddle and traversing North Iowa rivers.
"I think people are looking to get outside and do something that's not around other people. And a canoe, in my mind, is the perfect escape."
He says the fixes that were made to the dam nearby the access point will make the river more navigable for canoeing and kayaking.
"There was never a good place to get out of the stream at the dam. Of course, you want to float as close as you can."
The access point, which was paid for through an Iowa DNR grant and the city, will open this May.