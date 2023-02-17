New Recreation Center to Open Tomorrow

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Tomorrow at the former Gage East Gym, Sports Mentorship Academy is having a grand opening for their new recreation center. Program participants will have the opportunity to play some video games, take part in basketball scrimmages and tournaments, and enjoy STEM programming such as learning how to assemble a bike. The purpose of the recreation center is to provide a secure spot where children can build their character and learn skills. Over $100,000 in donations were needed to get to this point. Andre Crockett, the founder of Sports Mentorship Academy, said he's beyond excited for this grand opening.
“I hope I don’t shed a tear tomorrow. I mean, after fourteen years to see a-a dream come true and just see the excitement on-on the community faces that they-we gonna take a part of making history," Crockett said.
The grand opening is tomorrow from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. It's free and you don't even have to register ahead of time.