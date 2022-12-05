ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Health has announced two new qualifying conditions for medical cannabis patients.
With a start date in August 2023, those with irritable bowel syndrome and obsessive compulsive disorder will qualify to enroll in the medical cannabis program in Minnesota.
The decision came about after MDH accepted public petitions for which conditions should qualify earlier this summer in June and July.
While several conditions were being discussed, including opioid use disorder, which is an increasingly alarming problem across the entire country, only two made the cut for next year.
These include irritable bowel syndrome, a debilitating gastrointestinal ailment, and obsessive compulsive disorder, a psychological disorder that is characterized by constant, recurring thoughts that cause immense anxiety and drives obsessive and compulsive behaviors.
Research of the efficacy of cannabis in patients with these conditions is highly promising, and the decision to proceed has been approved by the state.
All of this comes along during a time when the list of qualifying conditions has been expanding, as well as forms of the medication that are available.
For instance, cannabis flower became accessible to medical patients earlier this spring, and edible cannabis gummies were made accessible several months ago in August.
"We need to lower the barriers for a patient to be able to discuss certain conditions that might respond to cannabis with their provider, with their physician, and then make a decision together," said Dr. Stephen Dahmer, Chief Medical Officer at Goodness Growth Holdings Inc.
