New program bringing frees meals to more students

KIMT NEWS 3.- A new pilot program in Minnesota is helping students receive free meals as they return to the classrooms.
The United States Department of Agriculture is permitting schools to serve free breakfast to students and at the same time, Minnesota is expanding its free school meals program to an additional 90,000 students.
Governor Tim Walz also announced last week that more than 200,000 students on Medicaid will be automatically enrolled or re-enrolled to receive free school meals. The USDA is using Medicaid data for the new program to identify who qualifies for free meals. The program comes as many parents are still struggling from the pandemic and dealing with inflation.
Parents including Allyson Kocour are all for the program.
"I think it sounds amazing. The more kids that can get help and free meals would be helpful to them. I remember growing up, my parents being kind of stressed about paying for meals so that would be incredible and honestly so helpful," says Kocour.
Other mothers including Elle Burt are also for the program.
"My kids used that last year the free breakfast at least and the free meals too that's awesome. We qualify for the free meals because my husband is in school so we always used that. That's perfect that alot more families can use that to this year," explains Burt.
On average, the price of a school lunch is around $3.25 which for a family of four is roughly $150 a month.
Students and families can already qualify for free and reduced meals through other programs including SNAP benefits and the Minnesota Family Investment Program.
Roughly 500,00 Minnesota students now qualify for free or reduced meals.
Many experts expect that number to grow even higher in the future.
Federal funding made it possible for all students to receive free meals at school the past two years during the pandemic. That funding ended in June.