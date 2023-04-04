New principals picked for Charles City schools

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – New school leaders have been appointed in Charles City.
The Board of Education has approved Jeromiah Bliss as high school principal and Dan Phipps as elementary school principal.
The Charles City Community School District says Bliss is the current assistant high school principal in the Clear Lake Community School District and previously served as the 7th-12th grade principal in the North Tama County CSD. Phipps is currently a security ambassador education manager of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Previously, Phipps was assistant building principal of Mason City High School, and was named Outstanding Assistant Secondary Principal of the Year for the State of Iowa in 2021.
“We are incredibly excited to welcome both Jeromiah Bliss and Dan Phipps to our school district community,” says Dr. Anne Lundquist, Superintendent. “Both are highly talented, driven, and dedicated professionals and administrators who will undoubtedly continue to lead our students to success. We look forward to seeing the impact these two leaders will have on our high school and elementary school moving forward.”
Bliss holds a master’s degree in educational administration with a principal endorsement from Northwestern College in Orange City.
“I am excited for my family to move into Charles City and embark on our journey as Comets,” says Bliss. “The opportunity to serve students, staff, parents, and community is humbling and not overlooked. I look forward to the task at hand, and will give it my all.”
Phipps holds a master’s degree in educational administration from Western Illinois University.
“I am excited to serve as the next principal at Lincoln Elementary,” says Phipps. “I believe all students can achieve their full potential, and I will be committed to supporting their learning at Lincoln Elementary. I have been in education for over 20 years and in the reserves for over 15 of those years. My wife and I live just outside of Charles City. We love living here and look forward to many more years here. We enjoy the outdoors together, fishing, hunting, and hiking. I’m excited to join the district and look forward to getting started.”
The school district says the plan is for Bliss to begin serving July 1 and Phipps to start June 12